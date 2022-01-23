Car wash held to help Irene Luevano's family with funeral expenses

PHOENIX — Helping a family that's lost so much. A car wash fundraiser was held Sunday at 7616 West Indian School Road to benefit loved ones of Irene Luevano.

The mother of six was found murdered in the desert following a days-long search.

Sandra Mercado, sister of Irene Luevano admits the past week has been hard.

One week ago, Sunday, Sandra Mercado and her family got a call from their loved one, saying she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend. Then, Irene Luevano disappeared. And the boyfriend, Jorge Lara, is now facing murder charges.

“We lost my sister,” says Mercado. “But we’re getting all the help we could to bury her to lay her to rest, we’re laying her to rest.”

Irene’s family now raising money for her funeral after her body was found last week. Luevano leaves behind six children.

“They have to go and pick out their mom’s headstone,” Mercado cries. “They already picked out her coffin already.”

Family and friends, even strangers arrived to show support.

Some of the cars in line were vehicles that were out helping during the search for Irene in the desert earlier in the week.

Veronica Barraza, cousin of Irene Luevano says, “We tried to look for her, wish we had more luck.”

She took just 10 minutes out of her day to give her family member the funeral she deserves.

“My sister, I know she’s watching over us,” says Mercado.