Brush fire sparks in west Phoenix at same location as previous fire

A brush fire sparked again Thursday near 91st Avenue and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department shared this video Thursday morning.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Oct 14, 2021
PHOENIX — Dozens of firefighters are battling a brush fire in west Phoenix that sparked Thursday.

Crews were called to a field near 91st and Southern avenues around 11 a.m. for reports of smoke.

The Phoenix Fire Department and other agencies responded to the fire which was burning at the same location as a Wednesday brush fire.

Officials have not determined if the new fire reignited or was caused by a new ignition source.

It was quickly upgraded to a 1st alarm as crews with the city of Phoenix and surrounding cities battled the flames.

Multiple brush and tanker units were dispatched, including Firebird 10.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

