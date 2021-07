PHOENIX — Police say a man is accused of murdering his girlfriend over the weekend in Phoenix.

Officers were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Osborn Road around 4:30 a.m. where a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Corina Leyva, was found dead in a vehicle.

Despite initial information that the death was the result of a suicide, detectives found evidence suggesting otherwise.

Police say Leyva's boyfriend, 42-year-old Guillermo Diaz, was arrested and booked for murder.