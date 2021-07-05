PD: Boyfriend arrested after fatally shooting Phoenix woman

PHOENIX — Police say a man is accused of murdering his girlfriend over the weekend in Phoenix.

Court documents said officers were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Osborn Road around 4:30 a.m. for a suicide call.

Officers arrived at the scene and were told by 42-year-old Guillermo Diaz that his girlfriend, later identified as 41-year-old Corina Leyva, had reportedly shot herself in the head.

Police found Leyva in Diaz’s bedroom on the floor with a gunshot wound. A handgun was found on the floor next to her right hand, according to police.

Diaz initially told officers he, his 7-year-old son, and Leyva were in bed when the incident happened. He claimed Leyva became upset and grabbed a gun that was inside a dresser drawer. He then claimed he tried to take the gun from her but she allegedly shot herself.

Officers spoke to the 7-year-old boy who said Diaz allegedly lied to officers, and reportedly hit Leyva and then he heard a shot.

Diaz later told authorities he and Leyva had been drinking and later began to argue. Diaz admitted that when he tried to take the gun away from Leyva, he fell to the floor and claimed the gun allegedly discharged a round and struck Leyva.

Police said he also told officers the incident was an accident and had lied because he was afraid.

At first, Diaz said he did not know how the gun was next to Leyva's hand but also later admitted he moved the gun before police arrived.

Diaz is facing multiple charges that include second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.