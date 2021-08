PHOENIX — Authorities are working to recover a body found in a canal near Interstate 10 and 75th Avenue.

At about 10 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person lying at the bottom of a canal.

Fire crews and police found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The canal had very little water in it and the man was found in an area with no water, according to police.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

An investigation is underway.