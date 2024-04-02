Body discovered in burning vehicle in Phoenix canal near 55th Ave and Osborn Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle in a canal in west Phoenix.

At around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the canal near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of a car on fire.

Once Phoenix firefighters put the fire out, investigators located someone inside who was dead.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. The victim has not been identified and no other information has been provided.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

