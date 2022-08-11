Bicyclist dead after being hit by vehicle near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in west Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police added the vehicle's driver was not able to avoid the bicyclist, who was reportedly already laying in the road prior to the crash.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not showing any signs of impairment, according to police.

There's no word on why the bicyclist was lying in the street before the crash, and his identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.