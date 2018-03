PHOENIX - One suspect is dead following a shooting involving at least one police officer in west Phoenix.

Police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:15 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident between a 27-year-old man and a woman.

Police say the man started shooting at officers after they arrived.

No officers were injured during the incident, authorities said.

The shooting comes just two days after officers were involved in a shooting with an alleged carjacking suspect in the area of 33rd Avenue and Washington Street.

The man has not yet been identified by police.