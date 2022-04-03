Arrest made in deadly Phoenix stabbing near 51st Ave and Encanto Blvd

PHOENIX — A suspect is facing charges in connection to a stabbing in west Phoenix Saturday.

At about 3 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a fire at a residence near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

When they arrived they found a fire and a man, identified as 32-year-old Ishmael Williams, trying to put out the flames.

After the fire was out, a 33-year-old man was found dead inside with obvious signs of trauma, according to Phoenix PD. His name hasn't been released.

Evidence at the scene, as well as interviews, led detectives to arrest Williams.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges which include first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

An investigation remains ongoing.