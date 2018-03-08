Arrest made in Andalucia Middle School threat, extra police requested on campus

PHOENIX - A person has been arrested after a threat was made toward Andalucia Middle School on Wednesday evening, according to a message posted on the school's website.

Officials at the school near 51st Avenue and Camelback say they had received a threat of a possible school shooting on Thursday.

Extra police have been requested to be on school grounds Thursday, according to the message.

School officials say if parents choose to keep their kids home on Thursday, their absence will be excused.

All backpacks will be searched as students arrive at school.

This incident is the second reported threat in a week. On March 2, Phoenix police said officers were called to the school after a threat was posted on social media and one juvenile was arrested.

Read the full copy of the message below:

I apologize for this late call. This evening, Andalucia Middle School received another threat for a possible school shooting tomorrow, Thursday, March 8. The Phoenix Police Department is involved and another person has been arrested. Tomorrow, we have requested additional presence of police on campus. If you choose to keep your children home for the day, their absence will be excused. In addition, all backpacks will be searched upon arrival at school. Students may wish to leave their backpacks at home. When students arrive to school, our staff will be present to escort students directly into classrooms, and the school will remain on lockdown as we continue to assess the situation throughout the day. If your child normally walks to school, you might want to provide additional supervision to and from school tomorrow.

As additional information becomes available, we will keep you updated. Tomorrow, we ask for your continued patience. In order to keep phone lines open, please do not call the school for information. Updated information will be posted to the district’s website at www.alhambraesd.org as well as Andalucia’s website.

Thank you.