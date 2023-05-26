Watch Now
Three hospitalized after shooting near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road

A woman and two men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries
Posted at 9:39 PM, May 25, 2023
PHOENIX — Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road Thursday night.

Officials say they were called to a residence in the area around 9 p.m. regarding a shooting.

There, a woman and two men were found with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

This incident is currently under investigation.

