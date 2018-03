PHOENIX - An elderly man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in west Phoenix on Monday night.

Phoenix police said an 80-year-old man was crossing the street mid-block, south of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, when he was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of vehicle stopped and cooperated with police.

Driver impairment is suspected at this time.