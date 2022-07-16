3-year-old "critical" after being pulled from pool in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old is recovering after being pulled from a pool in west Phoenix Friday night.

Phoenix Fire department was dispatched to the scene near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 10:45 for a report of a drowning.

Fire officials say when first responders arrived, they found CPR was being performed on the young girl.

Family members told emergency officials that the girl was in the pool "for a few seconds."

The girl was breathing on her own prior to being taken to the hospital.

She was reportedly in "critical" condition at the time.

There's no word on how the girl ended up in the pool.