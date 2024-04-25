Watch Now
3-year-old boy hospitalized after being pulled from southwest Phoenix swimming pool

It's unknown how long he was underwater
As the summer approaches, more families will be spending time around the water, meaning an increased danger of drowning. On Monday alone, ABC15 reported on two separate incidents involving pools and children in the Valley, including one that left a child dead. Drowning is the third most common cause of unintentional injury-related deaths, according to Salt River Project via the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a swimming pool in southwest Phoenix.

At around 2:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Baseline Road for reports of a drowning.

When Phoenix Fire got to the scene the boy was conscious and breathing on his own. Fire officials say a family member performed CPR prior to their arrival.

It's unknown how long he was underwater.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition for evaluation.

