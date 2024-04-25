3-year-old boy hospitalized after being pulled from southwest Phoenix swimming pool

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a swimming pool in southwest Phoenix.

At around 2:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Baseline Road for reports of a drowning.

When Phoenix Fire got to the scene the boy was conscious and breathing on his own. Fire officials say a family member performed CPR prior to their arrival.

It's unknown how long he was underwater.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition for evaluation.