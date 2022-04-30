2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near 62nd Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and another person was hospitalized after a shooting in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home near 62nd Avenue and Camelback Road around 1 a.m. for an "unknown trouble" call.

Two men were found outside with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located a man inside a nearby home who also suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe shots were fired between the men outside the home and the man inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) for Spanish.