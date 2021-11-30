2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A man and woman are dead and a second woman is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning at a Phoenix home.

Police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 10 a.m. when a family member found the three people shot inside the house.

Sgt. Vincent Cole said investigators are working to determine the nature of the relationship between the man and two women, and whether the incident was a murder-suicide. Police are not looking for any outstanding suspects in connection with the shooting.

Aerial video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles outside of the home, and crime tape around the property.

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Cole said it's unclear how many people live at the residence but they did confirm that the man and both women did live there.

A weapon was reportedly found inside the home by investigators.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.