16-year-old girl critical after shooting Sunday near 65th Ave and Thomas Rd

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after a double shooting in the West Valley Sunday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 65th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located two victims with gunshot wounds.

#BREAKING: @PhoenixPolice confirm a 16 yo girl and an 18 yo man were shot late last night while in a vehicle. Shooter unknown. Girl in extremely critical condition, man expected to live. Any tips - contact PHX PD or Silent Witness @ 480-WITNESS — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) February 7, 2022

A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition while an 18-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the initial investigation, police believe the two were in a vehicle when they were shot by an unknown suspect.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what happened and ask anybody with information to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness to remain anonymous.