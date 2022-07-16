16-year-old found shot, killed in car near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old was found shot to death in a car in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix Police say they got the call around 4:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and that a car may have been hit. Officers arrived to find a vehicle with damage from gunshots. 16-year-old Kevin Enriquez was found in the driver's seat.

Police believe after the shooting, the victim's vehicle ran into a parked car and came to a stop where police located the vehicle.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police did not release any information about possible suspects.

The Phoenix Police Department asks for anyone with any information to contact the department at 602-262-6151 or call Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.