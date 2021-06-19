1 dead, another injured after shooting near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police say a man is dead and a woman was injured following a shooting near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.

Officials say just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the area for a call of a vehicle crashing into a wall.

When officers arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat. A woman was located nearby, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman's injury is reported as non-life-threatening.

Police say the man and woman were inside the parked vehicle when an unknown individual approached and shot into the vehicle.

After the shooting, the victim reportedly tried to drive and crashed into a wall.

Police are working to identify the shooter and a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).