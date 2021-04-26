1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others hurt after a shooting in the West Valley overnight.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an adult man and a teen boy with gunshot injuries. Both people were transported to the hospital.

As authorities were investigating, police said they received a report from a nearby hospital of another man who was dropped off with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Once at the hospital, officers were talking with medical personnel when another man walked into the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police say the man who was previously dropped off was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told authorities the men were reportedly in a vehicle before the shooting and shots were fired a short time later.

The vehicle was later found and drugs were allegedly found inside the vehicle, according to police.

It is unknown if the four men know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.