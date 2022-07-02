PHOENIX — Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation near 35th and Grand avenues in west Phoenix.

At about 6 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to Campbell Avenue for reports of a shooting with multiple victims.

When police arrived they located three people with gunshot wounds.

A man and woman were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Phoenix police said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

