Virtual October walk/run to help domestic violence survivors in the Valley

PHOENIX — A local organization devoted to helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault will hold a virtual community walk/run fundraiser during the entire month of October.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To raise awareness on the issue and money for its services, De Colores Domestic Violence Programs with Chicanos Por La Causa has a collective goal of 1,000 miles in recognition of the 1,000 survivors the organization serves each year in the Phoenix metro area.

De Colores offers services such as shelter, emergency housing, legal services, and other support services to survivors and their families.

Chicanos Por La Causa Director of Development Veronica Carrillo told ABC15 that the pandemic has caused an increase in domestic violence cases, mainly due to more financial stressors and more people spending time at home.

Carrillo also said it can sometimes be difficult to get the community involved in fundraising because of how sensitive their cause is.

“Client confidentiality is always a big issue. Our shelter location is confidential and so there’s not always ways that we can invite the community in to participate and help raise support and awareness for this cause,” Carillo said. “We’re excited about this virtual event because it’s a way that anyone can participate and support the cause and be able to do that around home.”

Make Your Move is a 31-day fitness challenge that can be completed by anyone, anywhere, anytime during the month of October. You can walk, run, hike, or take part in any number of fitness activities such as weight training or yoga that all count towards their 1,000-mile goal (1 hour of activity = 5 miles).

Registration is at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15, and will stay open until the event starts on Oct. 1. All proceeds from this event will support Phoenix-area domestic violence survivors and their families.

To sign up, go online. You will be prompted to download an app that will track your progress either through manual entry or your fitness tracking device, such as a FitBit or Apple Watch.

Participants also can create a fundraising page and share the challenge with their friends and family to raise money.

The race platform also allows participants to create teams with friends or coworkers. Funds raised by team members would roll up into the team totals.

The event runs until Oct. 31.