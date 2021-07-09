Video shows Phoenix police rescuing 2 children locked in hot car

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have released bodycam footage of officers rescuing two children from a hot minivan this week.

In a Facebook post, officials said, "Phoenix officers acted just in time to save the lives of two children this week whose mother accidentally locked her keys in the car."

In the video captured Tuesday, a police dispatcher can be heard saying, "Go ahead and do what you need to do to get those kids out of there."

An officer then breaks the passenger side's window and the crying children are rescued.

Phoenix recorded a high temperature of 111 degrees on Tuesday.

"An average of 38 kids die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle," the National Safety Council said.

"Please take extra caution as we continue to experience extreme heat," Phoenix police said in the post.