Valley school district warns of someone trying to lure children into vehicle with candy

PHOENIX — Deer Valley Unified School District is warning families about instances of someone trying to lure students into their vehicle.

On Wednesday, a school official sent a letter to parents and guardians about two incidents involving the same vehicle that occurred on the morning of October 4.

A Deer Valley Middle School student waiting for the bus was approached and offered candy. The student reportedly walked away and called 911 after getting on the bus.

A Constitution Elementary School student riding a bike to school had the same experience and alerted staff about what happened.

School officials say in that incident, "those in the vehicle attempted to grab the student, but were thankfully unsuccessful."

Phoenix police responded to both schools to investigate the reports.

School officials are reminding students to walk or ride to school in groups whenever possible, pay attention to their surroundings, don’t wait in unsupervised areas, and don’t talk to strangers if approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Deer Valley Middle School is located near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, while Constitution Elementary School is located near 15th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.