Valley residents looking forward to celebrating Easter weekend safely

PHOENIX — Many local churches are ready to resume Easter service once again.

This year, North Phoenix Baptist Church believes Easter will hold an even greater significance.

"After the year that we've had, we thought, let's do something great for the community," says Pastor Noe Garcia, North Phoenix Baptist Church.

They decided to open up their parking lot for the Easter Sunday service.

"We're going to have a huge stage here, kind of concert-style, two huge screens so you can come enjoy. It's going to have a festival feel to it," says Pastor Garcia.

It took two months of planning and coordination. To keep things spaced out, there will be plenty of choices for seating: on chairs, on the lawn, you can even listen from your car.

It's all about being together.

"Super Bowl Sunday, Easter Sunday - when we're out here and literally see several thousand people together, which we haven't seen in a long time, I think really it inspires hope back in us to what's to come in the future," says Pastor Garcia.

The big plans are to make up for last year.

North Phoenix Baptist Church, along with most local churches, ended up canceling in-person Easter service in 2020 because of the pandemic, instead offering it online.

Many though, are looking forward to this weekend for a variety of reasons.

"My wife's family lives here in Phoenix," says Ron Nine, Phoenix resident.

Looking forward to celebrating Easter with family and friends.