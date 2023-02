Monday night’s Powerball drawing resulted in two big Valley winners!

Arizona Lottery says a ticket sold at Venura Market Chevron in Queen Creek won $50,000 plus PowerPlay, making it a total prize of $150,000.

Another winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Smoke Shop & Cigar near 107th and Grand avenues in Sun City.

Monday night’s winning Powerball numbers were 3, 17, 26, 38, 54, and Powerball 15.