Valley organizations stepping up to help veterans struggling with Afghanistan news

As the chaotic withdrawal continues in Kabul many Valley veterans are struggling with Afghanistan's new reality.

Some say it has been tough to watch as two decades of effort and sacrifice are appearing to come undone in a matter of days.

"The first thing that goes to a lot of people's minds is the friends or family members that you lost overseas," said Aaron Westman, an Army Green Beret who retired in 2018. "You kind of have that regret too, thinking, 'What was it worth?'"

Westman, who now works as a home inspector in Phoenix, said it is important for veterans to talk with one another and have people that reach out and listen during difficult times.

"There's definitely been some buddies that reached out to me," he said. "We talk about completing our mission...and it changes your thought process."

"Veterans need to check on their brothers and sisters, and the spouses and the children, and the mothers and the fathers," said Cas Facciponti, a West Point grad and Army veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2005 and 2006.

Facciponti now spends her days working with Operation Shockwave. The non-profit works with veterans, and their loved ones, to ensure they have resources and help to battle PTSD and thoughts of suicide.

"We need that social support; we need that person standing in our corner. Just like when we're in the military," said Facciponti. "Look for those trigger signs -- like an increase in isolation, an increase in substance abuse, an increase in any difference of behavior you're normally not accustomed to -- and ask them what's going on."

"We've definitely lost that sense of community. So, it's good to reach out to those guys and figure out how it's going," said Westman.

Over the past week, both Facciponti and Westman say they have been in touch with fellow service members.

The effortless understanding that exists between veterans with a shared experience helps them process the situation.

Their advice to other veterans is simple - do not try to navigate this alone.

"Check in before you check out," said Facciponti.

"We got to move on. We can't continue to think about, 'Oh, I wish I would have done this or could have done [that]."

Operation Shockwave is far from the only organization helping Valley veterans. '22 Until None' is another Phoenix-based group whose mission is to stop veteran suicides by "offering emergency financial assistance, help with VA benefits, help transitioning, advocacy, wellness services, and camaraderie."

