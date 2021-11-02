Valley man uses medical alert pendant to alert authorities after house catches fire

PHOENIX — A Valley man managed to call for help by using his medical alert pendant after a home caught on fire near 1st Avenue and Grant Street Tuesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., a man living in a small travel trailer behind the home that caught fire activated the 911 system using his life alert pendant.

Phoenix firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fully engulfed single-story home.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze and were able to keep the man's travel trailer intact.

Fire officials said the man will be displaced until the trailer is considered to be safe from exposure.

The home was believed to be under renovation and was not currently occupied, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.