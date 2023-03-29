Valley events, organizations celebrate Cesar Chavez Day

Cesar Chavez Day is observed on Friday, March 31, and there are multiple events and groups honoring the civil rights activist in the Valley this year.

On Wednesday, March 29, Arizona Coyotes team president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez and staff are taking part in a volunteer day to benefit local charities.

The Coyotes said local non-profits like Hope for the Homeless, Tempe Community Action Agency, Tempe Centers for Habilitation, and ACCEL were among the groups receiving attention through the event.

On Thursday, March 30, the Cesar Chavez Community Center is opening in Laveen Village. The center is 34,000 square feet with a fitness center, basketball court, kitchen, sensory room, outdoor movie theater, and more.

Chavez’s grandson, Andres Chavez, is expected to be at the grand opening with city leaders Thursday morning.

From 3 to 8 p.m., an open-house event will allow the public to tour the new center. It is located at 7858 S. 35th Ave.

On Saturday, April 1, Chicanos Por La Causa is hosting two free community events.

Sí Se Puede Day will be celebrated on April 1, 2023, from the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Phoenix's Central Park (140 E. Tonto Street).

The second event, Cesar Chavez Birthday Celebration, is set to begin directly after from 1 to 5 p.m. at Phoenix's Santa Rita Center (1017 E. Hadley).