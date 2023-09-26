Valley cities among 'best cities for women', according to data rankings

Good news, ladies - a new study shows multiple Valley cities are among the “best cities for women.”

WalletHub used data to assess median earnings, cost of living, the number of women living in poverty, women-owned businesses, uninsured rate, and unemployment rate to find the best and worst cities for women.

The data was then used to rank cities based on “women’s economic and social well-being” and “women’s health care and safety.”

Gilbert took the seventh spot in the top 10 best cities across the country, followed by Peoria at #14, Scottsdale at #23, and Chandler at #26.

Scottsdale had among the highest median earnings for female workers and Gilbert had among the lowest percentage of women in poverty.

Other Arizona cities ranked much lower on the list.

To see the full rankings, click here.