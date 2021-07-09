Valley brewery releases IPA to commemorate Suns' historic playoff run

PHOENIX — Just in time for the NBA Finals, there’s a new beer introduced by PHX Beer Co., commemorating the Suns' historic playoff run.

PHX Beer Co., a locally owned brewery, worked with a unique hop build to create “Shazaaam! West Coast IPA.” The IPA is a nod to the legendary Phoenix Suns announcer Al McCoy, who has been the voice of the Phoenix Suns since 1972.

McCoy’s signature catchphrase of “shazaam” was uttered anytime a legendary Suns player like Steve Nash or Jason Kidd made a pivotal three-point shot.

The specialty brew can be purchased as a four-pack or on draft at the Taphouse, located at 3002 E. Washington Street in Phoenix. It also is available on draft at PHX Beer Co’s Scottsdale restaurant and brewery at 8300 N. Hayden Road.

The new Suns-inspired IPA is a "West Coast IPA," a brew known for its bold hop aroma, high bitterness and citrus or piney aroma and flavors.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.