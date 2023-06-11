Two teens injured after stolen vehicle crashes into wall, fencing

PHOENIX — Two teen girls are in the hospital with serious injuries after a stolen vehicle crashed into a wall, metal fencing and a fire hydrant early Sunday morning near 19th Avenue and Butler Drive.

Officials say the incident started when officers located the stolen vehicle near 23rd and Northern avenues around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle pulled into an apartment complex and officers attempted to do a traffic stop.

The vehicle allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed on Butler Drive and ran a red light at 19th Avenue.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a wall, metal fencing and a fire hydrant.

Two teen girls were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say both girls were inside the stolen car at the time of the crash.

One person ran away from the scene of the crash and remains outstanding.

This incident is currently under investigation.