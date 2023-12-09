Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being hit by a car that fled the scene near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Friday night.

Phoenix police arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m., where they located an adult man and woman who were both injured.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain on scene and took off, according to officials.

Officials are investigating the incident.