Two minors hospitalized after possible drive-by in Glendale

GLENDALE — Two minors are in a hospital after a possible drive-by near 67th and Glendale avenues.

Officers responded to a call from witnesses and a 15-year-old male victim Sunday afternoon.

Police were told the 15-year-old was walking along the street when someone in a passing car shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second minor arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury soon after, also having been shot.

Police believe the two incidents are related but say neither victim is being cooperative.

An investigation remains ongoing.

