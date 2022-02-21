Two minors hospitalized after possible drive-by in Glendale

GLENDALE — Two minors are in a hospital after a possible drive-by near 67th and Glendale avenues.
Officers responded to a call from witnesses and a 15-year-old male victim Sunday afternoon.
Police were told the 15-year-old was walking along the street when someone in a passing car shot him.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A second minor arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury soon after, also having been shot.
Police believe the two incidents are related but say neither victim is being cooperative.
An investigation remains ongoing.