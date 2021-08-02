Travel demand returns: Sky Harbor at 95% of pre-pandemic levels

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is seeing its passenger numbers nearly reach pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
The region’s primary airport recorded 3,638,979 total passengers who either flew into or out of Sky Harbor during June, according to a July 28 report from the Phoenix Aviation Department. When compared to June 2019, passenger traffic was down 5%, which is the closest Sky Harbor’s total passenger count has been to pre-pandemic levels.
June’s passenger count was 230.2% higher than the total passenger numbers of June 2020.
Sky Harbor’s climb back to near pre-pandemic levels has been done with very few business travelers going through its terminals, as leisure travel is driving the commercial airline industry right now.
American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), Sky Harbor’s two largest carriers, accounted for about 79% of the total passengers at Sky Harbor in June, with American clocking nearly 1.6 million and Southwest recording almost 1.3 million total passengers.