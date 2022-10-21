Tragedy puts first-generation Thai-American on path to become successful entrepreneur

Changing her path in the wake of tragedy, an Arizona State University graduate is becoming a successful entrepreneur after she lost her parents in a crash. Her journey is fueled by motivation.

Jennifer Boonlorn is a proud first-generation Thai-American.

"It was amazing food growing up. Really good food! My father cooked incredible feasts. Anytime we would have people over, he'd be the one cooking,” said Boonlorn, the owner of Soul Carrier.

She remembers the smell of Thai food floating throughout her neighborhood.

"Family was everything. Those years were so precious,” added Boonlorn.

Looking back, Boonlorn now understands how special that time was considering her parents are now gone.

"They were taken in a car accident. I was a senior at ASU and my entire family was coming home from Tucson,” added Boonlorn.

The date was May 21, 2000. A blown tire caused the crash, near Chandler, which Boonlorn and her younger sister survived.

Boonlorn later graduated from ASU with a marketing degree.

"My dad, being Thai, kind of had that Asian bent of being like, 'you're going to go to law school,' or 'you are going to be a doctor or engineer,'” added Boonlorn.

To honor her dad, in death, she tried becoming a lawyer.

"I applied, but it was so not a fit. I didn't do well on the LSATs,” added Boonlorn.

So, she went to a prestigious fashion school in New York City to study what she loved. Eventually, she returned west.

“This is home. I love the desert. I love the community. New York City is incredible, but there is nothing. You know, I’d be in New York and daydreaming of Arizona,’ added Boonlorn.

For the last 13 years, Boonlorn has made her own mark here.

"It's been a long journey to get the brand to where it is today, but where it is today, I am really proud,” added Boonlorn.

Her designer bags, which pay homage to Arizona, line the shelves at several resorts like Arizona Biltmore.

"I love her sense of style and her bags are gorgeous,” said Arizona Biltmore Retail Manager Lindsey Khort.

The name of Boonlorn's company is Soul Carrier. And, when people buy her genuine leather bags, she wants them to know that the name is special to her and could have meaning for them as well.

"Moments before the tire popped, we were just having a conversation... my mom turns around. She said, 'where do you want to go?' That was literally the last question because everything happened then,” added Boonlorn.

She now wants her customers to ask themselves the same question and listen to their soul.