Toddler in critical condition after medical emergency near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road

It is unclear what led up to the incident
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jul 03, 2023
PHOENIX — A toddler is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road around 1 p.m., when crews responded to an electrocution call.

Officials initially reported that the child suffered an "electrocution injury" but later clarified they instead believe they suffered a medical emergency.

The toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire.

Details surrounding the incident are not yet known.

