Three hospitalized after hiking at Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX — Three people were hospitalized after hiking at Camelback Mountain Thursday morning due to heat-related problems.

Phoenix firefighters were initially responding to a call at the Echo Canyon Trail for a 69-year-old man who had been overcome by heat and was unable to make it down the trail on his own.

Rescue crews used the "big wheel" to safely get him down the mountain.

An additional hiker, a 26-year-old woman, was found at the base of the mountain who was also overcome by heat.

Officials say as firefighters were getting ready to leave the trail area, a 62-year-old woman had asked for medical evaluation after getting down the trail on her own.

All three hikers were taken to the hospital after evaluation and initial treatment in stable condition.