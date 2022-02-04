Suspect sought after shooting, killing 28-year-old woman in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a shooter who killed a 28-year-old woman Thursday night.

Police were called to the area of 43rd and Virginia avenues where a shooting was reported around 9 p.m.

At the scene, officers located 28-year-old Krystal Guevara, who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking for witnesses and evidence of what led up to the shooting. Officers say the suspect is an unknown man, but no further information is known.

If anyone has further information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if you wish to remain anonymous.