'Suspect down' after shooting involving Phoenix police near I-17 and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say there is a "suspect down" following a police shooting near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the individual is being taken to the hospital, but specific injuries are currently unknown.

Watch live video from the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Aerial footage of the area shows a Phoenix police helicopter landed in a parking lot and a large police presence near a shopping center.

KNXV

No officers were injured during this incident.

Phoenix Police is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 28th Drive and Laurel Lane. Officers are uninjured. Suspect is down and currently being transported to the hospital. PIO enroute. Staging location to follow. pic.twitter.com/AAxRxj1RJ9 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 20, 2023

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.