'Suspect down' after shooting involving Phoenix police near I-17 and Cactus Road

No officers were injured in the incident
A suspect is "down" after a shooting involving Phoenix police near I-17 and Cactus Road. Head to abc15.com for the latest information.
Posted at 3:53 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 19:07:33-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say there is a "suspect down" following a police shooting near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the individual is being taken to the hospital, but specific injuries are currently unknown.

Aerial footage of the area shows a Phoenix police helicopter landed in a parking lot and a large police presence near a shopping center.

No officers were injured during this incident.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

