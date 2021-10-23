Suspect arrested after 2 men shot near 1st Avenue and Jefferson Street

PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested after two men were found shot in downtown Phoenix Friday night.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call near 1st Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds who were taken to a hospital. One of the men had critical injuries.

A suspect, identified as 59-year-old Tyrone Mitchell, was located nearby and arrested, police say.

Mitchell faces multiple charges that include assault and weapons and explosives.

Authorities are working to determine what led to the shooting.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is ongoing.