Study: Hispanics face longer traffic stops in metro Phoenix

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, is Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a news conference in Phoenix. The taxpayer costs for the racial profiling lawsuit stemming from immigration patrols launched a decade ago by Penzone's predecessor, six-term Sheriff Joe Arpaio, are expected to reach $202 million by the summer of 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday, May 17, 2021, that provides $31 million for compliance costs in the fiscal year that begins on July 1. No one in county government can say exactly when those costs will start to decline or end. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 10, 2021
PHOENIX — Traffic stops of Hispanic drivers by the sheriff's office in metro Phoenix were more likely to last longer and result in searches or arrests than those of white drivers.

That's according to a new study eight years after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was found to have racially profiled Hispanics in immigration crackdowns.

The report released Tuesday echoes some of the same conclusions from past studies aimed at identifying signs of racial bias in stops.

RELATED: Sheriff Penzone will face contempt hearing, judge says

The reports are required as one of the remedies to a 2013 verdict that found officers profiled Hispanics in then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

