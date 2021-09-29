St. Mary's Food Bank needing help ahead of holiday season

PHOENIX — St. Mary’s Food Bank representatives in Phoenix said they need more volunteers to meet the need for food distribution this upcoming holiday season.

Public Relations Director Jerry Brown told ABC15 they typically need about 200 volunteers in a given day, but only have about half that right now.

“We’ve never really been in a position where we’re low on volunteers,” said Brown. “Especially this time of year is when we really start to pick up. People start to recognize the holidays are right around the corner and they start…making a lot of reservations to volunteer. We’re not seeing that this year. It’s a concern to us and we really want to get out the word to us that we need your help.”

Brown said it’s been tough to get large company groups in that typically come to help this time of year. He said more people are just working from home or they’ll see COVID-19 cases tick up and cancel group volunteer activities.

“We’re hoping now that the COVID numbers have started to ease back again, and with the winter coming on, and two months left before the holidays, we’re hoping that folks will be able to come back and help us volunteer because it’s really the only way we can get it done.”

The food bank did have the National Guard helping out over the summer, but their tour has ended.

If you’re interested in helping out, you’d mainly be helping to build emergency food boxes.

Shifts are:

Tuesdays-Fridays

9-11 am or 1-3 pm

And

Saturdays

8-10 am or 12-2 pm

Brown stressed they are taking COVID-19 precautions. He said you would be working in a well-ventilated, high-ceiling building. If you are unvaccinated, you will be required to wear a mask inside.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.