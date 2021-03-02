Menu

Southwest Airlines four-day sale with deals as low as $29 from Phoenix

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
A Southwest Airlines flight, background, taxis to the runway past a loading flight at a gate at Midway International Airport Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 16:37:58-05

PHOENIX — Are you looking to take a trip out of town or a weekend getaway? Southwest Airlines on Monday announced a four-day sale with one-way tickets from Phoenix for as low as $29.

The sale runs March 1-4 and is valid for select flights and dates through June 2, 2021, according to a news release.

It should also be noted that health officials continue to recommend people stay home and not travel unnecessarily as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in the United States. More than 515,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University's online dashboard.

Example one-way flights:

  • As low as $29 one-way nonstop between New OrleansandHouston (Bush),
  • As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and LaGuardia,
  • As low as $29 one-way nonstop between PhoenixandPalm Springs, Calif.,
  • As low as $54 one-way nonstop between Nashvilleand Fort Lauderdale,
  • As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, Calif.and Honolulu (Oahu), and
  • As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, Calif.and Kahului (Maui).

For more information on the four-day sale, click here.

