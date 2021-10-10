Watch
Southwest Airlines cancels flights in Phoenix and across US citing ATC issues, weather

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
A Southwest Airlines flight, background, taxis to the runway past a loading flight at a gate at Midway International Airport Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 9:40 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 12:45:36-04

PHOENIX — Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights nationwide, including at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, citing air traffic control issues and weather this weekend.

In a tweet Saturday, the airline said "ATC issues and disruptive weather resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation."

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, is reporting over 1,000 Southwest flights have been canceled and over 400 were flights delayed throughout the country, as of Sunday morning.

According to the Sky Habor Airport website, 174 Southwest flights have been canceled, as of Sunday morning.

Last week, Southwest Airlines announced it would be requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or face termination.

ABC15 has reached out to Southwest Airlines for more information.

