Southwest Airlines cancels flights in Phoenix and across US citing ATC issues, weather

PHOENIX — Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights nationwide, including at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, citing air traffic control issues and weather this weekend.

In a tweet Saturday, the airline said "ATC issues and disruptive weather resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation."

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, is reporting over 1,000 Southwest flights have been canceled and over 400 were flights delayed throughout the country, as of Sunday morning.

According to the Sky Habor Airport website, 174 Southwest flights have been canceled, as of Sunday morning.

@SouthwestAir thanks for canceling my pregnant wife’s flight from Phoenix today with no recourse to get her to Amarillo or Lubbock until Tuesday. “Your estimated wait time exceeds 120 minutes to speak with a representative” — Parker Grotegut (@parkergrotegut) October 10, 2021

Waiting on hold for nearly eight hours now trying to get an answer from @SouthwestAir as to why our flight this afternoon was canceled and nothing else is available out of Phoenix until Tuesday. I am DMing every five minutes. I will not be defeated. I will not be ignored. — Always Andy (@andypaughrules1) October 10, 2021

Wow @SouthwestAir second time in 4 months getting stuck somewhere. This time it’s two more days in Phoenix… that’s two more days of hotels and rental car and car sitters. That’s absurd. Do better. — Dr. Adam Hook (@Hooktown) October 10, 2021

Last week, Southwest Airlines announced it would be requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or face termination.

