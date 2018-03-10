Police: Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Baseline Road around 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash.
According to a police spokesperson, a man was riding his bike along Baseline Road when he struck a center median.
Man hit, killed by vehicle along Baseline Rd near 19th Avenue. Per police, bicyclist likely did not see center median (dimly lit road) and crashed. Driver then hit him. @abc15pic.twitter.com/ezAG2modSh