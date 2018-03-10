Police: Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Baseline Road around 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash.

According to a police spokesperson, a man was riding his bike along Baseline Road when he struck a center median.

Man hit, killed by vehicle along Baseline Rd near 19th Avenue. Per police, bicyclist likely did not see center median (dimly lit road) and crashed. Driver then hit him. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/ezAG2modSh — Mike Pelton (@MikePeltonABC15) March 10, 2018

The man was thrown from his bike and a woman driving eastbound hit him, officials said. The man died at the scene.

Police say neither speed nor impairment appear to have been factors in the crash.

Authorities say the woman was on her way to work when the accident occurred. She remained on scene during the investigation.

Baseline Road, just east of 19th Avenue, will remain closed until 8:30 a.m. Check here for the latest traffic updates.