Police: Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Phoenix

abc15.com staff
5:40 AM, Mar 10, 2018
south phoenix | phoenix metro

File image

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Baseline Road around 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash.

According to a police spokesperson, a man was riding his bike along Baseline Road when he struck a center median. 

The man was thrown from his bike and a woman driving eastbound hit him, officials said. The man died at the scene.

Police say neither speed nor impairment appear to have been factors in the crash.

Authorities say the woman was on her way to work when the accident occurred. She remained on scene during the investigation.

Baseline Road, just east of 19th Avenue, will remain closed until 8:30 a.m. Check here for the latest traffic updates. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ