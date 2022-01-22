Watch
Crash, shooting leaves teen dead, adult hurt in Laveen

Vineyard / Saint Charles shooting
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jan 22, 2022
LAVEEN — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Laveen.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Vineyard Road, north of Baseline Road, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A teenage boy was also located at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by Phoenix Fire crews.

Officials believe the two males exchanged gunfire after a vehicle crash.

Police are still working to learn exactly what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

