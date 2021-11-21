Sky Harbor Airport concession workers to go on strike Monday

PHOENIX — Ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week, Sky Harbor Airport concession workers recently announced they will be going on strike starting Monday through November 29.

HMSHost, the company that manages most of the restaurants, bars, and shops at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, released the following statement Sunday regarding the strike.

Unite Here Local 11’s decision to strike only serves to hurt the traveling public and the HMSHost associates who continue to work during this difficult time. We are doing whatever it takes to minimize any inconvenience over this busy holiday travel time and have supplemented services with managers, temporary employees, and associates from other HMSHost locations, as well as increased our offerings of fresh, pre-packaged food items and self-pay stations. HMSHost has proposed best-in-class benefits and wage increases with enduring changes. We remain committed to shaping our industry and the communities we serve through diversity, outreach, and advocacy. HSMHost

HMSHost was notified Saturday that Unite Here Local 11 was going on strike starting Monday, November 22, and the strike was expected to last through Monday, November 29.

Unite Here Local 11 announced Sunday that the strike is expected to impact travelers arriving and departing in both Terminals 3 and 4.

A spokesperson with Unite Here Local 11 released the following statement.

Workers are demanding a new, comprehensive contract with fair raises, affordable health insurance, a company-paid retirement contribution, protections for workers’ tips, and strong contract language for equal opportunity and protection from discrimination. Workers with UNITE HERE Local 11 have been in negotiations with HMS Host since 2017. Delays in settling a contract mean delays in wage increases and official COVID safety protocols during a global pandemic.

An HMSHost spokesperson said most restaurants, bars, and airline lounges will remain open except for two Starbucks located at Terminal 3 north and at the baggage claim in Terminal 4. Zinburger, which is already operating at a reduced schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could temporarily close as well.

According to HSMHost, workers are offered 12% wage increases along with enhanced benefits including 90% of their associate's healthcare costs.

A spokesperson said HSMHost has a contingency plan in place to operate concessions at the airport that will "help minimize any inconvenience during this holiday travel time."