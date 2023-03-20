Public meetings begin as Phoenix residents face sizable water rate hikes

PHOENIX — Phoenix residents could see noticeable rate hikes for water services in the coming years.

Last month, water, wastewater, and stormwater excise tax increases were proposed at a presentation, which could be approved at a formal meeting in June.

The average customer could face a 6.5% (or $2) increase in October 2023, with additional increases in the two years afterward.

The city says despite the potential increases, “Phoenix will still have some of the most affordable water services compared to other large cities.”

If approved, rate changes would be implemented on this schedule, officials say:

City of Phoenix

“The proposed rate increase is part of the department's five-year Capital Improvement Plan, which includes significant investments in water pipes, treatment plants, and advanced water purification technology,” the city says. “The department is committed to maintaining the trust it has established with its customers and will continue to provide reliable and cost-effective water services to meet the public's needs.”

Public meetings start Monday and will be underway through May. See the meeting schedule by neighborhood/area and more information here.