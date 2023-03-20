Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Public meetings begin as Phoenix residents face sizable water rate hikes

Meetings will go through May with schedule by neighborhood/area
water tap faucet AP
AP
water tap faucet AP
Posted at 9:22 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 12:47:54-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix residents could see noticeable rate hikes for water services in the coming years.

Last month, water, wastewater, and stormwater excise tax increases were proposed at a presentation, which could be approved at a formal meeting in June.

The average customer could face a 6.5% (or $2) increase in October 2023, with additional increases in the two years afterward.

The city says despite the potential increases, “Phoenix will still have some of the most affordable water services compared to other large cities.”

If approved, rate changes would be implemented on this schedule, officials say:

Screen Shot 2023-03-20 at 9.10.51 AM.png

“The proposed rate increase is part of the department's five-year Capital Improvement Plan, which includes significant investments in water pipes, treatment plants, and advanced water purification technology,” the city says. “The department is committed to maintaining the trust it has established with its customers and will continue to provide reliable and cost-effective water services to meet the public's needs.”

Public meetings start Monday and will be underway through May. See the meeting schedule by neighborhood/area and more information here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!