Proposition 400 transportation funding heads to Arizona governor's desk

Governor Katie Hobbs is expected to sign off on Proposition 400, sending it to voters this fall, after the state legislature passed it on the final day of the session.

This would continue 20 years of funding for road and other transportation improvements in Maricopa County — but it doesn't come without conditions.

At stake is continuing a half-cent sales tax for another 20 years so it doesn't expire in 2026.

It's taken all session for lawmakers to come to an agreement largely because of differing views on funding the light rail expansion and the use of various public vehicles in the Valley based on emissions and fuel.

Some of that will be limited with the continued funding under this bill.

"Prioritize highways and roads, eliminate vague environmental projects, rehabilitate existing light rail but eliminate expansion and bus lines that meeting efficiency standards," said Republican Speaker of the House Representative Ben Toma.

Governor Hobbs, Valley Metro and several lawmakers applaud the passage as it will save jobs and help the state's largest city keep up growing population demands.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is also in agreement with that but added her disapproval of some of the contingencies, saying in part through a statement:

"While it's exciting that we've advanced proposition 400, I remain disappointed that this critical legislation was coupled with an effort to cut revenue to cities, including Phoenix, as soon as in the next budget year. As such, I cannot and will not support any action that would take away the power of cities to levy a residential rental tax, as this revenue is how we fund public safety hiring, improvements to parks and preserves, and neighborhood public safety grants."

Once signed, voters in Maricopa County will get their say on Prop 400 in the November election.